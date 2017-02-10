Modesto man accused of groping 7 high school students

A man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with groping several high school students in south Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department. A 15-year-old girl reported Jan. 31 that she was groped by a Hispanic man on a bicycle as she was walking to a school bus stop at Crows Landing Road and Butte Avenue, officers said.

