Man suffering memory loss found wandering streets
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an elderly Punjabi-speaking man who was found wandering around Menlo Park earlier this month. According to police, the man, who identified himself as Gurdayal Singh, was found walking near Santa Cruz Avenue on the morning of Feb. 18. Police said they were not sure of the spelling of Singh's name, and used a translator to help gather more information.
