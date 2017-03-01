Husband of woman fatally shot by sheriffa s deputy desperate for answers

Modesto resident and business owner Evin Yadegar was fatally shot by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy after a pursuit that began in Modesto ended on Tornell Circle in Ripon. Neighbors say there were shell casings on the pavement at the corner of South Manley Road and Tornell, indicating shots were fired before Yadegar crashed into this home at a corner on Tornell Circle.

