Husband of woman fatally shot by sher...

Husband of woman fatally shot by sheriffa s deputy desperate for answers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Modesto resident and business owner Evin Yadegar was fatally shot by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy after a pursuit that began in Modesto ended on Tornell Circle in Ripon. Neighbors say there were shell casings on the pavement at the corner of South Manley Road and Tornell, indicating shots were fired before Yadegar crashed into this home at a corner on Tornell Circle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Feb 25 Vanessa 33
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
News Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08) Feb 14 anon 10
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Stanislaus County was issued at March 02 at 2:34PM PST

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC