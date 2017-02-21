High Water Near Highway 99 in Modesto near the 7th and 9th street bridges
The water releases out of the emergency spillway are running at 16,000 cubic ft. per second.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Wed
|Woweee
|32
|Who knows?
|Feb 21
|KES
|2
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb 14
|anon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC