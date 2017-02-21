Heavy rain, strong winds likely to cause issues in NorCal

Presidents Day in Northern California will be a very wet and windy one, with flooding and downed trees a possibly concern as streams and creeks are expected to rise and winds will get increasingly stronger Monday. A wind advisory is already in effect until Tuesday morning, with winds forecast to remain between 20 and 40 mph and wind gusts could top 50 mph or more, according to the KCRA 3 Weather Team.

