Grandaddy Launches a Comeback
Modesto, CA in 1992, Grandaddy consists of Jason Lytle, Aaron Burtch, Tim Dryden, Jim Fairchild and Kevin Garcia. But, in 2006, it seemed as though the band Grandaddy had run its course, and the group broke up, leaving behind a lot of disappointed fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows?
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|3
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|33
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb 14
|anon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC