Don Pedro will spill today

Don Pedro Reservoir will spill over at 3 p.m. today, Lake Camanche above Lodi may spill today or Tuesday, and the worst of the rain and wind is yet to come for the northern San Joaquin Valley. The Turlock Irrigation District, which owns Don Pedro, says it is preparing to open its gated spillway at 3 p.m. That could cause the downstream Tuolumne River to flood portions of Modesto by early Tuesday.

