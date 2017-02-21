Dogs rescued after being stranded by floodwaters in Modesto
Crews rescued two large dogs Wednesday afternoon that were stranded at the Modesto American Legion Hall, which was surrounded by floodwaters. Firefighters from the Modesto Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District teamed up for the rescue in the Airport neighborhood.
