Disrupting the Donald
At a meeting of grassroots activists, faith-based organizers, farm workers, undocumented immigrants, clergy, and several bishops held in Modesto, California, last week, San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy gave the most powerful and timely address I've ever heard from a Catholic leader. I will soon write a longer report about the first U.S.-gathering of the World Meeting of Popular Movements, where the bishop gave his speech and nearly 700 people met for panel discussions and small workshops at the three-day event organized by PICO National Network, the U.S. bishops' Catholic Campaign for Human Development and the Vatican's office for Promoting Integral Human Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commonweal.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|7 hr
|Woweee
|32
|Who knows?
|Tue
|KES
|2
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb 14
|anon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC