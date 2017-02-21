Disrupting the Donald

Disrupting the Donald

At a meeting of grassroots activists, faith-based organizers, farm workers, undocumented immigrants, clergy, and several bishops held in Modesto, California, last week, San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy gave the most powerful and timely address I've ever heard from a Catholic leader. I will soon write a longer report about the first U.S.-gathering of the World Meeting of Popular Movements, where the bishop gave his speech and nearly 700 people met for panel discussions and small workshops at the three-day event organized by PICO National Network, the U.S. bishops' Catholic Campaign for Human Development and the Vatican's office for Promoting Integral Human Development.

