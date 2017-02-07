County boards seek volunteers
The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants to fill several openings on various boards, commissions and special districts. Information and applications are also available from the Board of Supervisors on the sixth floor of 1010 10th St., Modesto, or by phone at 209-525-4494.
