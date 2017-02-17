Cardinal Tobin decries populist racism, xenophobia
In an address to the US Regional World Meeting of Popular Movements, Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark lamented the "dark clouds gathering" around the United States. The "concentration of wealth in our country in the hands of a few has created historic levels of economic inequality, which has placed a great burden on working families and the poor," the prelate said during his talk, delivered in Modesto, California.
