California murder suspect captured in St. Joseph
A police raid of a residence near 30th and Angelique streets resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for a murder in California. Coty A. Sutton, 26, was arrested Sunday on two warrants for a homicide and robbery from Modesto, California.
