Valley farmers aim to provide bees with appetizers, dessert to go with main meal

Mustard flowers were sown in an almond orchard near Livingston to provide food for bees in advance of the almond pollination in February. Almond grower Ralf Sauter speaks in an orchard near Livingston on Tuesday about mustard flowers that were sown to provide food for bees in advance of the almond pollination in February.

