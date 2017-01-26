Trans Women Complain That They Felt Excluded From the Women's March
Soon after the Women's March on Washington wound up on Jan. 21, it emerged that the protest--featuring tens of thousands of women wearing bright pink caps with cat ears--a reference to a vulgar remark involving the word "pussy" that President Trump had uttered in 2005--had disturbed a very vocal group: trans-women. While clever, [the] pussy hats set the tone for a march that would focus acutely on genitalia at the expense of the transgender community.
