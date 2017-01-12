Symphony to Perform Live Accompanimen...

Symphony to Perform Live Accompaniment for Disney's 'Fantasia'

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Noozhawk

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of guest conductor David Lockington, will provide orchestral accompaniment to screened excerpts from Disney's beloved Fantasia films on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. High-definition footage from both the original Fantasia and Fantasia 2000 will be shown. Also featuring Hindemith's colorful "Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes" by Carl Maria von Weber as well as Lockington's own "Ceremonial Fantasy Fanfare," the performances will take place at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29. Tickets are now available.

