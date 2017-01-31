Suspect Dead, Officer Injured Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Modesto
Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night in Modesto. According to the Modesto Police Department, an officer was assaulted and shots were fired during an altercation on Maserati Court, near Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xoxoxo
|9 hr
|Xxx
|247
|Did you know?...
|Jan 20
|Israel Did 911
|2
|Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10)
|Jan 20
|Israel Did 911
|6
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Jan 11
|What
|3
|California Daily Sun ...
|Jan 9
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Jan '17
|KBS
|3
|Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Your Service Prov...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC