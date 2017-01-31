Suspect Dead, Officer Injured Followi...

Suspect Dead, Officer Injured Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Modesto

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night in Modesto. According to the Modesto Police Department, an officer was assaulted and shots were fired during an altercation on Maserati Court, near Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue.

Modesto, CA

