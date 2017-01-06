Stanislaus County Prepares for Weeken...

Stanislaus County Prepares for Weekend Storms

Friday Jan 6 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Throughout Stanislaus County residents like Francina and Mike Evans are bracing themselves for a series storms that are expected to hit the region this weekend. "I think it's going to get worse because we expect like 8 inches of rain in the next week," Mike Evans of Modesto told FOX40.

Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Stanislaus County was issued at January 13 at 11:04AM PST

