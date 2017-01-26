Robbery reported at Santa Cruz motel

Robbery reported at Santa Cruz motel

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Police said men paid for an exotic dancer and were robbed when the transaction went awry about 8 p.m. Monday at a motel on the 600 block of Riverside Avenue, according to Santa Cruz police. One of four suspects remains at large after the robbery, Police Department spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Xoxoxo 2 hr Xxx 174
Did you know?... Jan 20 Israel Did 911 2
Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10) Jan 20 Israel Did 911 6
Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist Jan 11 What 3
California Daily Sun ... Jan 9 Your Service Prov... 1
Rockford Anderson of OPD Jan 4 KBS 3
News Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07) Dec 30 Your Service Prov... 8
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,370,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC