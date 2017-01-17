'My mom is safe!' 23-year search for ...

'My mom is safe!' 23-year search for missing mother ends in joy

An Oklahoma woman's 23-year search for her missing mother ended Wednesday when police located Shelly Suzanne Jennings as she exited a bus in Modesto. Brandy Chapman, 35, who spent several days searching for her mother in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties earlier this month, acknowledged that her mother had been found in a post on the Finding Shelly Jennings Facebook page.

