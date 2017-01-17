Modesto police searching for armeda Read Story Staff

Modesto police searching for armeda R...

Modesto police searching for armeda

Saturday Jan 14

Police are searching for four armed suspects in Ripon Friday night following a carjacking and a chase on Highway 99, officials said. According to Modesto police spokesperson Heather Graves, the group of suspects robbed a victim of their car at gun point at a gas station on Carpenter Road in Modesto.

