Modesto police searching for armeda Read Story Staff
Police are searching for four armed suspects in Ripon Friday night following a carjacking and a chase on Highway 99, officials said. According to Modesto police spokesperson Heather Graves, the group of suspects robbed a victim of their car at gun point at a gas station on Carpenter Road in Modesto.
