Man shot, killed in front of Modesto store

Sunday Jan 29

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of a Modesto market, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said. The shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. at the store in the 1600 block of Midway Avenue.

