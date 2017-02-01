Man shot, killed in front of Modesto store
A man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of a Modesto market, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said. The shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. at the store in the 1600 block of Midway Avenue.
