Kevin Starr's love of California, wit...

Kevin Starr's love of California, with all its complexities and paradoxes, was unending

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Kevin Starr receives the 2012 Robert Kirsch Award at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. I once watched Kevin Starr address a gathering of civic leaders in Modesto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Xoxoxo 1 hr Xxx 128
anyone man enough to handle me? 15 hr Squirtss3420 1
Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10) Jan 12 ProSewer 5
Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist Jan 11 What 3
California Daily Sun ... Jan 9 Your Service Prov... 1
Rockford Anderson of OPD Jan 4 KBS 3
News Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07) Dec 30 Your Service Prov... 8
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,386 • Total comments across all topics: 277,965,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC