Gas Price Spikes Should Slow Down

Gas Price Spikes Should Slow Down

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Knco radio

Many gas stations in California has seen price spikes of 20 to 30-cents a gallon in the past month. Triple-A attributes it mainly to various refinery problems, which has reduced production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knco radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Daily Sun ... Mon Your Service Prov... 1
Rockford Anderson of OPD Jan 4 KBS 3
News Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07) Dec 30 Your Service Prov... 8
Past Due Notice... Dec '16 Your Service Prov... 1
Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb... Dec '16 Your Service Prov... 1
susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11) Dec '16 Sarah Chupco 16
Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist Nov '16 Well Well 2
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Stanislaus County was issued at January 10 at 7:40PM PST

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,485

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC