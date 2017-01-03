Gas Price Spikes Should Slow Down
Many gas stations in California has seen price spikes of 20 to 30-cents a gallon in the past month. Triple-A attributes it mainly to various refinery problems, which has reduced production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knco radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Daily Sun ...
|Mon
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Jan 4
|KBS
|3
|Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07)
|Dec 30
|Your Service Prov...
|8
|Past Due Notice...
|Dec '16
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb...
|Dec '16
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Sarah Chupco
|16
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC