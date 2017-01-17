Cops and Courts Jan. 18, 2017: Robbery reported at Santa Cruz motel
Police said men paid for an exotic dancer and were robbed when the transaction went awry about 8 p.m. Monday at a motel on the 600 block of Riverside Avenue, according to Santa Cruz police. One of four suspects remains at large after the robbery, Police Department spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xoxoxo
|4 hr
|Xxxxx
|99
|Did you know?...
|Jan 20
|Israel Did 911
|2
|Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10)
|Jan 20
|Israel Did 911
|6
|California Daily Sun ...
|Jan 9
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Sarah Chupco
|16
|Two children among four found dead after mobile...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Homeless Modesto Men Headed for Trial (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Your Service Prov...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC