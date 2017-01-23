Calaveras Man Hurt In DUI Crash

Calaveras Man Hurt In DUI Crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Mother Lode

The CHP has released new details about a crash involving a Calaveras County man that drove his van down a steep embankment. It happened on Saturday at 3:40pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07) Dec 30 Your Service Prov... 8
Rockford Anderson of OPD Dec 20 KBS 2
Past Due Notice... Dec 10 Your Service Prov... 1
Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb... Dec 8 Your Service Prov... 1
susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11) Dec 6 Sarah Chupco 16
Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist Nov '16 Well Well 2
Two children among four found dead after mobile... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,133

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC