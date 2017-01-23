23-year search for missing mother lea...

23-year search for missing mother leads to SJ

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RecordNET

Brandy Chapman, 35, and one of her mother's childhood friends, 52-year-old Genea Bohanan, approached two men behind the counter at Manteca Mart Liquors. Chapman held up a flier featuring photos of her mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07) Dec 30 Your Service Prov... 8
Rockford Anderson of OPD Dec 20 KBS 2
Past Due Notice... Dec 10 Your Service Prov... 1
Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb... Dec 8 Your Service Prov... 1
susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11) Dec 6 Sarah Chupco 16
Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist Nov '16 Well Well 2
Two children among four found dead after mobile... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,679 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC