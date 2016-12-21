We want to see a better plan from Californiaa s water board
We hope the state water board left Modesto having heard one message: It won't be easy taking the water the San Joaquin Valley depends on. Similar messages had already been delivered in hearings in Stockton and Merced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Your Service Prov...
|6
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Dec 20
|KBS
|2
|Past Due Notice...
|Dec 10
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb...
|Dec 8
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11)
|Dec 6
|Sarah Chupco
|16
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Nov 29
|Well Well
|2
|Two children among four found dead after mobile...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC