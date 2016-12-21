Patterson man killed in Modesto rollover

Bill Verhaegan, 59, of Patterson passed away after sustaining injuries in a solo-vehicle accident in Modesto Tuesday night, Modesto Police Department reported. Firefighters and AMR personnel were dispatched to the accident at Coldwell Avenue and North Ninth Street just before 8 p.m. First responders discovered an unresponsive male victim at the scene, later identified as Verhaegan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotts Valley Banner.