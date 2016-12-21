Guilty plea in French Laundry stolen ...

Guilty plea in French Laundry stolen wine case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: SFBay

A Modesto man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to transport high-end wine stolen from restaurants in Yountville, Cupertino and San Francisco, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Davis Kiryakoz, 44, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 2 on the conspiracy charge and additional offenses related to the transportation of stolen goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07) 1 hr Israel Did 911 5
Rockford Anderson of OPD Dec 20 KBS 2
Past Due Notice... Dec 10 Your Service Prov... 1
Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb... Dec 8 Your Service Prov... 1
susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11) Dec 6 Sarah Chupco 16
Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist Nov 29 Well Well 2
Two children among four found dead after mobile... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC