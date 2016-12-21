Guilty plea in French Laundry stolen wine case
A Modesto man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to transport high-end wine stolen from restaurants in Yountville, Cupertino and San Francisco, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Davis Kiryakoz, 44, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 2 on the conspiracy charge and additional offenses related to the transportation of stolen goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Israel Did 911
|5
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Dec 20
|KBS
|2
|Past Due Notice...
|Dec 10
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb...
|Dec 8
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11)
|Dec 6
|Sarah Chupco
|16
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Nov 29
|Well Well
|2
|Two children among four found dead after mobile...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC