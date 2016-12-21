Fuel Retailing Groups Concur With Cal...

Fuel Retailing Groups Concur With California Energy Commission

Wednesday Dec 7

Petroleum retailing trade groups applauded the California Energy Commission's findings that consumers would pay more for their fuel and the "net cost to society is slightly negative" if automatic temperature compensation were required statewide. On December 9, a CEC workshop is scheduled to review the commission's draft report, released on November 26 following a year-long study of the costs and benefits to consumers associated with automatic temperature compensation .

Modesto, CA

