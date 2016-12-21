Former Modesto legislator Kristin Olsen nabs California GOP leadership post
It's the second new gig this year for Olsen, who was termed out of her Assembly seat this year and was recently elected to the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Olsen's six years in the Assembly included a 13-month stint as leader of the chamber's Republican caucus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Dec 20
|KBS
|2
|Past Due Notice...
|Dec 10
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb...
|Dec 8
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11)
|Dec 6
|Sarah Chupco
|16
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Nov 29
|Well Well
|2
|Two children among four found dead after mobile...
|Nov 23
|openmind693
|1
|unsolved. murders
|Nov '16
|unsolved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC