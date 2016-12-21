'For Sara': Crash victim's mother channels grief into action
When a driver who was texting and high on drugs killed June Stein's daughter in a head-on collision, Stein knew she had to do more than grieve. Two weeks after the horrific July 11, 2012, crash on Pole Line Road north of Davis, Stein began circulating dollar bills with her daughter's name, Sara Rae Johnson, and the circumstances of the crash written in the margins.
