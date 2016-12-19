Family Remembers Modesto Hit-and-Run ...

Family Remembers Modesto Hit-and-Run Victim as Lighthearted, Funny

Monday Dec 19

Broken pieces of plastic, tire marks and a newly replaced light post -- all pieces of evidence left behind from the hit-and-run crash that killed Nick Kliewer. "It's very callous what you did, and I just look forward to getting a phone call that you're behind bars," said Sean Crisp, Kliewer's brother-in-law.

