Car-Theft "Mystery Device": Guarding against a Potential Problem, Real or Imagined

Thieves are allegedly using a "mystery device" called a relay attack unit to unlock and drive off in cars and trucks with keyless-entry fobs and push-button starters, the National Insurance Crime Bureau once again warned this week. On the heels of prior warnings and studies conducted on similar theft methods , NICB spokesman Roger Morris said the agency got its hands on one of the devices and tested it on 35 different vehicles.

