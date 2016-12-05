At Advent, grass-roots organizers pre...

At Advent, grass-roots organizers prepare to fight for the least of these

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Religion News Service

Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithful from a popemobile as he arrives to celebrate mass in Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay, on July 12, 2015. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Andres Stapff Last month, just before the election, I joined a delegation of grass-roots and popular movement leaders, organizers and Catholic Church officials from the United States in Rome for the third World Meeting of Popular Movements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rockford Anderson of OPD Dec 20 KBS 2
Past Due Notice... Dec 10 Your Service Prov... 1
Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb... Dec 8 Your Service Prov... 1
susan bender missing since 1986 (Jan '11) Dec 6 Sarah Chupco 16
Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist Nov 29 Well Well 2
Two children among four found dead after mobile... Nov 23 openmind693 1
unsolved. murders Nov '16 unsolved 1
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,268 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC