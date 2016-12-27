62-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed in Sou...

62-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed in Southwest Modesto

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A 62-year-old woman was found shot near the roadway on California Avenue near South Carpenter Road about 9:30 p.m. Monday. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

