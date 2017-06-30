South Dakota man selling more than 300 vehicles

A man in a northern South Dakota city is auctioning off vehicles this month that he's collected for the last 40 years, even attracting a bidder from Denmark. Kerry Droog, owner of K & K Auto Parts in Mobridge, tells the Aberdeen News that his collection of more than 300 vehicles and parts are participating in an online auction on a website called K-Bid.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.