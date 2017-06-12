Drug Dog Drill

Mobridge Police Department drug detection dog, Zane, alerts Officer Nate Pepin of the presence of drugs in a training drill for K9 drug detection units from three counties held in Mobridge on Tuesday, June 6. The special units from the MPD, Cheyenne River and from Corson County searched multiple vehicles lent to law enforcement from Beadle Sales in Mobridge. Other local officers posed as drivers who may or may not have illegal substances hidden in the vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobridge Tribune Online.