Jane Looyenga artwork helps raise sculpture funds
Jane Looyenga was an elementary school teacher for 40 years and worked art into as many classes as she could - even math! She says art is her relaxation, and after she and her husband Lowell moved to Mobridge in 2007, it wasn't difficult for Sonia Taylor to talk her into joining the Art Association.
Read more at Mobridge Tribune Online.
