200th again ranked superior SDNG unit
For the fourth consecutive year the 200th Engineer Company of Pierre, Chamberlain and Mobridge of the South Dakota Army National Guard received the National Guard Bureau's Superior Unit Award in recognition of outstanding achievement during training year 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobridge Tribune Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Drug Bust
|Mar '17
|S Yellowhorse
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|looking for debbie evans,jensen,abel,humpreys,... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Otis driftwood
|6
|burglaries (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|vipie
|1
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Review: Pauly's Pub & Casino (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Paul Schneider - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC