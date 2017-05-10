Prom Fun
Senior class president Anna Carmody and her date Miles Goldade marked the start of the 2017 prom with the grand march. Nearly 60 couples attended the annual event that included dancing, games, prizes and karaoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobridge Tribune Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Drug Bust
|Mar '17
|S Yellowhorse
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|looking for debbie evans,jensen,abel,humpreys,... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Otis driftwood
|6
|burglaries (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|vipie
|1
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Review: Pauly's Pub & Casino (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Paul Schneider - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC