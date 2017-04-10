Blood Donation
Sherri Vojta of Glenham is one of Blood Heroes who donated blood at the Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics drive Tuesday, April 11, at the Family Worship Center. United Blood Services of South Dakota conduct the blood collection services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobridge Tribune Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Drug Bust
|Mar 25
|S Yellowhorse
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|looking for debbie evans,jensen,abel,humpreys,... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Otis driftwood
|6
|burglaries (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|vipie
|1
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Review: Pauly's Pub & Casino (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Paul Schneider - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC