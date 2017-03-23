k9
Mobridge K9 unit officers Nate Pepin and Zane, met with the Mobridge City Council Wednesday, March 15. Pepin and Zane will return to Nebraska this week to finish the dog's training as a drug detection and tracking canine for the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobridge Tribune Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|zionists rule USA
|16
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|looking for debbie evans,jensen,abel,humpreys,... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Otis driftwood
|6
|burglaries (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|vipie
|1
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Review: Pauly's Pub & Casino (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Paul Schneider - ...
|1
|Banjo-Guitar music (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Branson Belle Nell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC