Jacob Steiger leads Mobridge with fifth-place finish

Three Mobridge wrestlers earned a trip to the medal stand at the 2017 SDWCA State Tournament, held Saturday and Sunday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center- Ice Arena in Rapid City. Jacob Steiger led the Mobridge contingent, taking fifth place at Cadets 106.

