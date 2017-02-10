Red Angus Special Section: Research v...

Red Angus Special Section: Research validates Red

Ranchers across the country have long recognized the value of Red Angus females as the foundation of a profitable cow herd. Now, independent research validates those years of cattle production experience with tangible data proving the Red Angus heifer's worth.

