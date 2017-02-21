Melting Snow
Ponds forming on city streets are a common sight this week with above-normal temperatures rapidly melting the heavy snowpack in the area. Mobridge city crews are working to open frozen sewer drains to allow the water to flow, but with temperatures dropping below freeing at night, the drains refreeze.
