Christmas baking extends through holiday season
Even though there probably wasn't anyone praising our recent stretch of frigid weather, there was no denying that it was perfect for baking. Like many, Mobridge resident Ashley Wientjes, employment specialist at the Department of Social Services, looks forward to this time of the year as one that allows her to carry on holiday baking traditions with her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobridge Tribune Online.
Add your comments below
Mobridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|looking for debbie evans,jensen,abel,humpreys,... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Otis driftwood
|6
|burglaries
|Aug '16
|vipie
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Review: Pauly's Pub & Casino (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Paul Schneider - ...
|1
|Banjo-Guitar music (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Branson Belle Nell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC