Share the Spirit
Jim Keller, manager of the Mobridge Moose Lodge, prepares the "Share the Spirit" Thanksgiving meal served at the lodge, Thursday, Nov. 24. Many volunteers helped with the cooking, serving and clean up. More than 330 meals were served to people who had dinner at the lodge or had the meal delivered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobridge Tribune Online.
Add your comments below
Mobridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|looking for debbie evans,jensen,abel,humpreys,... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Otis driftwood
|6
|burglaries
|Aug '16
|vipie
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Review: Pauly's Pub & Casino (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Paul Schneider - ...
|1
|Banjo-Guitar music (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Branson Belle Nell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC