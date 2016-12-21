Share the Spirit

Share the Spirit

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Mobridge Tribune Online

Jim Keller, manager of the Mobridge Moose Lodge, prepares the "Share the Spirit" Thanksgiving meal served at the lodge, Thursday, Nov. 24. Many volunteers helped with the cooking, serving and clean up. More than 330 meals were served to people who had dinner at the lodge or had the meal delivered.

Mobridge, SD

