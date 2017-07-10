USS Gabrielle Giffords Completes Maid...

USS Gabrielle Giffords Completes Maiden Voyage

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Marine News

The newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords arrived in San Diego July 5, after successfully completing her maiden voyage from Mobile, Alabama. Following construction and acceptance trials earlier this year at the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile, Giffords sailed to Galveston, Texas, where she was commissioned June 10. "Our Sailors are honored to represent the ship namesake, its homeport in San Diego and the U.S. Navy," said Cmdr.

