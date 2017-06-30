Smoke on the Coast Food & Fireworks Festival
Spanish Fort Town Center will once again explode with activity when the open-air shopping center hosts Smoke on the Coast Food & Fireworks Festival on Saturday, July 1 from 6pm until 10pm. The majority of the event's activities will be situated at Town Center Park, just off Bass Pro Drive within Spanish Fort Town Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.
